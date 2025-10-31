2025
Disaster response from organization headquartered in Santa Barbara providing help after hurricane

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 31, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
The island of Jamaica was hit hard by Hurricane Melissa and Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief are part of the disaster response efforts
Matias Delacroix
/
Associated Press
The island of Jamaica was hit hard by Hurricane Melissa and Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief are part of the disaster response efforts.

The organization is deploying aid in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa slammed into it and led to widespread destruction.

Hurricane Melissa is one of the most powerful tropical systems to have hit the Caribbean in more than 150 years.

"It was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever make landfall anywhere in the world", said Dan Hovey, Vice President of Emergency Response for the Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief.

Hovey added that members of the organization are on hand in Jamaica to provide support now and for as long as it's needed.

"People lost their homes. They might have lost access to their everyday medication. One of the things we focus on is providing donations of these chronic care medications so people don't find themselves in a situation without it," he said.

"These responses, they don't end when the coverage of them passes. Direct Relief will be there for the months to come. And one thing that we see often in a disaster like this is mental health needs both for the victims of the hurricane and the healthcare workers themselves."
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
