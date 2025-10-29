Festival de los Muertos to be held Saturday in Newbury Park

A festival in Newbury Park this weekend will celebrate Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, a Mexican cultural tradition.

Festival de los Muertos will include decorative skull masks and brightly colored altars.

"It's a day of remembrance where typically what happens is in a household, families will set up an ofrenda in their household, and it's a way for them to honor the memory of their ancestors that have passed on," said Kurt Gunning with the Conejo Recreation and Park District, an organizer of the event.

An ofrenda, or "offering" in Spanish, is an altar honoring people who have passed away.

Gunning continued: "We're constructing a large ofrenda, which is where people can put mementos and photographs of their loved ones that have passed away. We're going to have live entertainment consisting of musicians and dancers. We're also going to be making handmade sugar skulls."

Festival de los Muertos is a free event and is at Newbury Park's Borchard Community Park from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.