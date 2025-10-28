2025
Santa Ana winds increase wildfire danger, spike temperatures in parts of the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 28, 2025 at 3:13 PM PDT
Tree limbs sway in the wind under a blue sky.

A Santa Ana wind event has increased wildfire danger and spiked temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees in parts of the Tri-Counties.

The strongest gusts are expected from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for southeast Ventura County and the mountains in northwest Los Angeles County. Wind speeds are expected to be in the 30 to 40 mile an hour range, which meteorologists consider to be a mild Santa Ana event.

The Red Flag Warning is expected to remain in effect until at least Wednesday evening.

According to Andrew Dowd of the Ventura County Fire Department, they've increased staffing to better prepare for a potential wildfire.
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
