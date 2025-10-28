E.T. comes home to Ventura County with a live orchestral performance

Steven Spielberg’s E.T. is a beloved classic. The 1982 film about a small boy befriending an extraterrestrial, which he names E.T., has warmed hearts for decades.

So has the iconic John Williams music score.

"The music is one of the main characters in the film," said Michael Christie, Music Director of the New West Symphony. The orchestra will perform the score live and in sync with the movie this weekend in Ventura County.

"Audiences can enjoy the full orchestra of the New West Symphony on stage with the film E.T. projected above, as if you were on a soundstage in Hollywood," said Christie.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial in Concert will be performed twice this weekend. The first show is Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks.

The following day, it will be at the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center in Camarillo. That show starts at 3 p.m.