E.T. comes home to Ventura County with a live orchestral performance

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
E.T. will be shown with a live orchestra performing the score
New West Symphony
There are two opportunities to see E.T. with a live orchestra at the weekend.

Steven Spielberg’s E.T. is a beloved classic. The 1982 film about a small boy befriending an extraterrestrial, which he names E.T., has warmed hearts for decades.

So has the iconic John Williams music score.

"The music is one of the main characters in the film," said Michael Christie, Music Director of the New West Symphony. The orchestra will perform the score live and in sync with the movie this weekend in Ventura County.

"Audiences can enjoy the full orchestra of the New West Symphony on stage with the film E.T. projected above, as if you were on a soundstage in Hollywood," said Christie.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial in Concert will be performed twice this weekend. The first show is Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks.

The following day, it will be at the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center in Camarillo. That show starts at 3 p.m.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
