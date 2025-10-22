2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ventura County Child Support Services hosts event that's a safe space to trick or treat

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 22, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Several children dressed in costumes participate in a Halloween event. One sign reads 'Trunk or treat.'
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Children participate in a Halloween event.

A free trunk-or-treat event on Wednesday aims to celebrate local families.

A free 'Trunk or Treat' event in Camarillo aims to build bridges in the community for the Ventura County Department of Child Support Services.

"Children can have a fun and safe space to trick-or-treat," said Yolanda Galvez, from the county's Department of Child Support Services.

Galvez added that the event celebrates local families.

"We believe in the value of children in the community and how, when both parents are involved in the child's life and when the child has opportunities like going to community events...when families have resources and know about resources available to them, that helps the family and the child," said Galvez.

The Trunk or Treat event is on Wednesday (October 22) from 4 to 6 p.m. at 5171 Verdugo Way in Camarillo.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday