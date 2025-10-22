Ventura County Child Support Services hosts event that's a safe space to trick or treat

A free 'Trunk or Treat' event in Camarillo aims to build bridges in the community for the Ventura County Department of Child Support Services .

"Children can have a fun and safe space to trick-or-treat," said Yolanda Galvez, from the county's Department of Child Support Services.

Galvez added that the event celebrates local families.

"We believe in the value of children in the community and how, when both parents are involved in the child's life and when the child has opportunities like going to community events...when families have resources and know about resources available to them, that helps the family and the child," said Galvez.

The Trunk or Treat event is on Wednesday (October 22) from 4 to 6 p.m. at 5171 Verdugo Way in Camarillo.