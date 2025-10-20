Santa Barbara County looks at a possible end to oil and gas drilling in the county

Santa Barbara County could take the first major steps this week toward banning new oil and gas development in the county, and phasing out existing facilities.

Earlier this year, county supervisors asked staff members to look at the steps which would be necessary to bring an end to fossil fuel production in the county.

In a staff report, county officials suggest the two proposals be separated. They say an ordinance to ban the drilling of new oil and gas wells could be developed and ready for adoption in about six months. They add that the concept of phasing out existing projects is more complex and could take three years.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors will look at the report on Tuesday and are expected to make a decision on whether they will proceed with the efforts. The controversial proposals are the result of concern about the environmental impacts and possible spills from oil and gas facilities.