Santa Barbara County looks at a possible end to oil and gas drilling in the county

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 20, 2025 at 11:10 AM PDT
A large offshore oil platform is seen off the California coast. Populated areas and mountains are seen in the distance.
Flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

One proposal calls for banning new development, while a second calls for a phaseout of existing operations.

Santa Barbara County could take the first major steps this week toward banning new oil and gas development in the county, and phasing out existing facilities.

Earlier this year, county supervisors asked staff members to look at the steps which would be necessary to bring an end to fossil fuel production in the county.

In a staff report, county officials suggest the two proposals be separated. They say an ordinance to ban the drilling of new oil and gas wells could be developed and ready for adoption in about six months. They add that the concept of phasing out existing projects is more complex and could take three years.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors will look at the report on Tuesday and are expected to make a decision on whether they will proceed with the efforts. The controversial proposals are the result of concern about the environmental impacts and possible spills from oil and gas facilities.
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsoil and gas explorationsanta barbara county supervisors
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
