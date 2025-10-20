Former Central Coast educator presents her work at a prestigious art festival in Italy

Nancy Jo Ward , a retired graphic design professor who taught at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, has had her work selected at the Florence Biennale, an art exhibition in Florence, Italy.

"It's a significant show. The caliber of work in this exhibition is just off the charts," Ward told KCLU.

She’s in Italy now for the exhibition and said that it’s an honor to be included.

"This is a city that has embraced art since the Medicis. To be included in that! I peek in — as I was installing the work — and it's incredible. I (have) goosebumps because I am in these spaces with this incredible work. But I really feel that my work belongs there," said Ward.

Ward, who recently concluded 27 years of service at Hancock, is presenting three works — Anna-Louise, Katerina, and Selia — at the prestigious international exhibition.

Her invitation places her among an international roster of more than 500 artists and designers from more than 80 countries.