2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Central Coast educator presents her work at a prestigious art festival in Italy

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 20, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
"Taisha," a work from artist and designer Nancy Jo Ward.
Nancy Jo Ward
"Taisha," a work by artist and designer Nancy Jo Ward.

Retired Allan Hancock College graphic design professor Nancy Jo Ward had her work selected at the Florence Biennale.

Nancy Jo Ward, a retired graphic design professor who taught at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, has had her work selected at the Florence Biennale, an art exhibition in Florence, Italy.

"It's a significant show. The caliber of work in this exhibition is just off the charts," Ward told KCLU.

She’s in Italy now for the exhibition and said that it’s an honor to be included.

"This is a city that has embraced art since the Medicis. To be included in that! I peek in — as I was installing the work — and it's incredible. I (have) goosebumps because I am in these spaces with this incredible work. But I really feel that my work belongs there," said Ward.

Ward, who recently concluded 27 years of service at Hancock, is presenting three works — Anna-Louise, Katerina, and Selia — at the prestigious international exhibition.

Her invitation places her among an international roster of more than 500 artists and designers from more than 80 countries.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday