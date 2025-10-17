Public's help sought in search for missing Central Coast girl

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in trying to figure out what happened to a Central Coast girl who was last seen in school a year ago.

The investigation into the disappearance of Melodee Buzzard began this week. Lompoc Unified School District officials reported that the nine-year-old girl from Vandenberg Village didn’t return to school this year.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives say the girl’s mother has been uncooperative.

Investigators say they haven’t received any information about the girl’s current whereabouts.