2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Public's help sought in search for missing Central Coast girl

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM PDT
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Investigators are seeking the public's assistance in locating Melodee Buzzard. The Vandenberg Village girl was last reported seen in school last year.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in trying to figure out what happened to a Central Coast girl who was last seen in school a year ago.

The investigation into the disappearance of Melodee Buzzard began this week. Lompoc Unified School District officials reported that the nine-year-old girl from Vandenberg Village didn’t return to school this year.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives say the girl’s mother has been uncooperative.

Investigators say they haven’t received any information about the girl’s current whereabouts.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newslompocmissing girl
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco