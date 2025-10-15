2025
Could the government shutdown mean military jets not appearing at a beloved Central Coast airshow?

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Two vintage military propeller planes fly in formation from left to right in a cloudy sky.
Planes of Fame
The Central Coast AirFest, a family-friendly celebration of aviation, will take place October 18-19 at the Santa Maria Airport

Some of the military jets may drop out of appearing at this weekend’s Central Coast Airfest if the shutdown continues, but the show will go on.

The Airfest has become an annual fixture in Santa Maria. However, organizers say that if the federal government shutdown continues, some of the expected aircraft will not be there.

"Out of 75 aircraft, I think only 10 are military, so the air show will definitely go on. Just unfortunately, we won't have our F-35," said Jim Bray from Planes of Fame, who organizes the AirFest.

He says not to worry, as there’s plenty more at the airshow to enjoy.

"This has become a real signature Santa Maria event. I kind of like to call it a boutique air show because we're not a Huntington Beach, we're not a military institution, but yet we have a wonderful air show right here in Santa Maria with a lot of great acts," said Bray.

The Central Coast AirFest is one of the largest airshows for warbirds on the West Coast. Between aerobatic performances and static displays, more than 70 aircraft are expected to participate in this year’s event. Highlights include performances by award-winning pilot Anthony Oshinuga and a three-ship formation team of P-51 Mustang warbirds, the Jack Aces Mustang Team.

And for the first time, children aged 11 and under have free admission and there's free public parking. It runs October 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Maria Airport.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
