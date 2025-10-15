Could the government shutdown mean military jets not appearing at a beloved Central Coast airshow?

The Airfest has become an annual fixture in Santa Maria. However, organizers say that if the federal government shutdown continues, some of the expected aircraft will not be there.

"Out of 75 aircraft, I think only 10 are military, so the air show will definitely go on. Just unfortunately, we won't have our F-35," said Jim Bray from Planes of Fame, who organizes the AirFest.

He says not to worry, as there’s plenty more at the airshow to enjoy.

"This has become a real signature Santa Maria event. I kind of like to call it a boutique air show because we're not a Huntington Beach, we're not a military institution, but yet we have a wonderful air show right here in Santa Maria with a lot of great acts," said Bray.

The Central Coast AirFest is one of the largest airshows for warbirds on the West Coast. Between aerobatic performances and static displays, more than 70 aircraft are expected to participate in this year’s event. Highlights include performances by award-winning pilot Anthony Oshinuga and a three-ship formation team of P-51 Mustang warbirds, the Jack Aces Mustang Team.

And for the first time, children aged 11 and under have free admission and there's free public parking. It runs October 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Maria Airport.