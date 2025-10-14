$50 million SuperLotto winner in Ventura County
The ticket was sold in Westlake Village and matched all five numbers and the mega.
Maybe they're hoping some of the good luck will rub off on them, as a steady stream of customers line up to purchase their own lotto tickets at the Village Spirit Shoppe on Lakeview Canyon Road in Westlake Village.
"We've been like on fire, I think. We've known as a lucky retailer for many years. We've had a 10 million winner," store manager Yani Shon said.
The store is owned by her mother Mimi.
They are celebrating after a $50 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot winner was made here on Saturday.
"We found out the day after they drew the winning numbers," said Yani.
Congratulations also to the store, which receives a small percentage, but that's a substantial sum. Yani says it amounts to $250,000.
The winning numbers in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus draw were 3, 13, 27, 32, 39 and the Mega ball was 4.