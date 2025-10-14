$50 million SuperLotto winner in Ventura County

Maybe they're hoping some of the good luck will rub off on them, as a steady stream of customers line up to purchase their own lotto tickets at the Village Spirit Shoppe on Lakeview Canyon Road in Westlake Village.

"We've been like on fire, I think. We've known as a lucky retailer for many years. We've had a 10 million winner," store manager Yani Shon said.

The store is owned by her mother Mimi.

They are celebrating after a $50 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot winner was made here on Saturday.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU A $50 million SuperLotto ticket was sold in Westlake Village on Saturday

"We found out the day after they drew the winning numbers," said Yani.

Congratulations also to the store, which receives a small percentage, but that's a substantial sum. Yani says it amounts to $250,000.

The winning numbers in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus draw were 3, 13, 27, 32, 39 and the Mega ball was 4.