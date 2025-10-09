The Bear Necessities: Leading scientist and nature TV Presenter coming to Santa Barbara

She’s a woman of color in a field where diverse voices have long been underrepresented, but it was as a child that Rae Wynn-Grant was first inspired by a love of nature.

"I was an urban kid and didn't have a family that went hiking or camping or exploring national parks. However, I loved nature and I really got my exposure to nature through watching television shows," explained the ecologist, author, and TV presenter.

Wynn-Grant brings a fresh viewpoint to conversations on conservation and seeks to elevate voices from historically marginalized communities.

"I had so many folks say, 'Wow, you're the real deal. You really know what you're doing, but Black women don't do that stuff,'" she said.

Rae Wynn-Grant will co-host an evening at the Community Environmental Council’s Environmental Hub on State Street in Santa Barbara from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday. She'll share what led her to write her memoir, Wild Life: Finding My Purpose in an Untamed World.