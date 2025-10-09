2025
The Bear Necessities: Leading scientist and nature TV Presenter coming to Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 9, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
A grizzly bear stalks across an open field with a wooded area in the background.
Zdeněk Macháček
/
Unsplash
Bear expert, ecologist, and television presenter Rae Wynn-Grant is coming to Santa Barbara on Friday.

Rae Wynn-Grant now presents Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom. She'll host an event on Friday, October 10.

She’s a woman of color in a field where diverse voices have long been underrepresented, but it was as a child that Rae Wynn-Grant was first inspired by a love of nature.

"I was an urban kid and didn't have a family that went hiking or camping or exploring national parks. However, I loved nature and I really got my exposure to nature through watching television shows," explained the ecologist, author, and TV presenter.

Wynn-Grant brings a fresh viewpoint to conversations on conservation and seeks to elevate voices from historically marginalized communities.

"I had so many folks say, 'Wow, you're the real deal. You really know what you're doing, but Black women don't do that stuff,'" she said.

Rae Wynn-Grant will co-host an evening at the Community Environmental Council’s Environmental Hub on State Street in Santa Barbara from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday. She'll share what led her to write her memoir, Wild Life: Finding My Purpose in an Untamed World.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
