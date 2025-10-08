2025
Native plants and the link to helping harden our homes against wildfire

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
A panoramic photo of a hilly area with wildflowers growing on the slopes. A mountain range is in the background.
Conejo Open Space Foundation
A family-friendly festival celebrating native plants takes place in Thousand Oaks on Saturday.

A festival in the Conejo Valley is celebrating and educating us on the plants that can help reduce wildfire risk.

Native plants play a crucial role in creating fire-safe communities and conserving water.

"In Southern California, we're constantly facing some kind of weather or water-related issue," said Bill Miller, President of the Conejo Open Space Foundation, which is organizing Saturday’s Native Plantpalooza and Eco Fest. The event focuses on fire prevention and community resilience.

"A native plant is going be more friendly in terms of water use. Native plants are more fire resistant; therefore, they can ultimately be a tool that you can use in hardening your home landscape or your neighborhood," said Miller.

Native Plantpalooza is from 10 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 11, at Conejo Creek North Park in Thousand Oaks. It’s free and open to all ages.
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
