Native plants and the link to helping harden our homes against wildfire

Native plants play a crucial role in creating fire-safe communities and conserving water.

"In Southern California, we're constantly facing some kind of weather or water-related issue," said Bill Miller, President of the Conejo Open Space Foundation, which is organizing Saturday’s Native Plantpalooza and Eco Fest. The event focuses on fire prevention and community resilience.

"A native plant is going be more friendly in terms of water use. Native plants are more fire resistant; therefore, they can ultimately be a tool that you can use in hardening your home landscape or your neighborhood," said Miller.