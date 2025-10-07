2025
California Coast News

Santa Barbara County wrangling with the potential loss of 170 healthcare and social service jobs

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 7, 2025 at 4:54 PM PDT

Eliminating some unfilled positions could alleviate the crisis, but around 100 layoffs may still be necessary.

Santa Barbara County leaders have taken their first look at cutting more than 170 healthcare and social service jobs to deal with major funding issues.

County officials say they can help close part of the gap by eliminating unfilled positions, but around 100 layoffs may still be necessary.

They told county supervisors Tuesday that, for the county's health department, new rules by the Trump Administration mean they can no longer use federal funding to serve about 7,500 undocumented residents.

It would result in a loss of more than $5 million, potentially leading to the layoff of approximately 36 healthcare workers. Workers argued that the funding cuts are being challenged in court, but county officials say they need to act soon to find alternative health care for affected patients.

Meanwhile, a funding gap for social services could result in approximately 65 layoffs at that county agency.

Supervisors requested additional information on alternatives, which may include reducing funding for some non-essential county programs. They’ll look at the situation again at their October 18 meeting.
