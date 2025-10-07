Mail ballots are now being distributed for November’s statewide special election

Look for a ballot in your mailbox for the statewide special election on redistricting.

"The vote by mail packet has the voter's official ballot, the instructions for voting and returning the ballot, and a return postage-paid envelope," explained Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County.

Proposition 50 is the only measure on the special election ballot. If voters approve it, California would bypass its nonpartisan citizen redistricting commission and adopt new congressional maps that are likely to favor Democrats.

Registered voters are reminded to sign their ballot envelope before returning it. Ballots must be postmarked by November 4, Election Day.

"Before that ballot is ever opened, the signature is verified," said Gerckens Buttitta. "It stays secure in the envelope until that signature is verified. We have secure drop boxes available 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Or you can drop it in the mail with no postage required."