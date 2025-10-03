Two or three dogs per kennel: Overcrowding is 'critical' at Ventura County Animal Shelter

About 20 dogs arrive at the animal shelter in Camarillo every day, but not enough are finding new homes.

"It's difficult seeing people walking by every day and not taking you out," said Randy Friedman from Ventura County Animal Services about the dogs there.

He added that overcrowding at the shelter is at a critical stage.

"A number of our dogs are doubled up or even tripled up in kennels," said Friedman. "We have about 20 to 30 animals come into our shelter system each day. We're really breaking down every barrier we can to people coming into the shelter to reclaim or adopt. But right now, we're in a crisis situation. We have over 230 dogs in our care in a shelter that really is meant to hold basically 150. So we're putting up the plea to the world."

Fee-waived dog adoptions continue through October 12.