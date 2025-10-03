2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two or three dogs per kennel: Overcrowding is 'critical' at Ventura County Animal Shelter

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
A mid-sized tan dog of an indeterminate breed poses for the camera.
VCAS
Adoption fees at the Ventura County Animal Shelter are waived until October 12 to help combat critical overcrowding.

Adoption fees are being waived at Ventura County Animal Shelter, and it’s hoped this will ease overcrowding at the facility.

About 20 dogs arrive at the animal shelter in Camarillo every day, but not enough are finding new homes.

"It's difficult seeing people walking by every day and not taking you out," said Randy Friedman from Ventura County Animal Services about the dogs there.

He added that overcrowding at the shelter is at a critical stage.

"A number of our dogs are doubled up or even tripled up in kennels," said Friedman. "We have about 20 to 30 animals come into our shelter system each day. We're really breaking down every barrier we can to people coming into the shelter to reclaim or adopt. But right now, we're in a crisis situation. We have over 230 dogs in our care in a shelter that really is meant to hold basically 150. So we're putting up the plea to the world."

Fee-waived dog adoptions continue through October 12.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday