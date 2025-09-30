2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prestigious music school in Santa Barbara welcomings younger students

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
A string quartet consisting of five women smile at each other on a performance stage.
Courtesy Music Academy Of The West
The Music Academy of the West welcomes younger students next summer.

It's an opportunity for High School students to participate in a program at the Music Academy of the West.

The Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara trains the classical musicians of tomorrow.

"Currently, we're serving ages 18 to 34 who are pre-professionals," explained Shauna Quill, the Academy’s President and CEO. "They leave us, they get their first job in a major orchestra right after or at an opera company."

Next summer, the academy will offer a new program for high school students, aged 14 to 18.

"The Music Academy has been doing this for 78 years with students and fellows 18 to 34," said Quill. "There's an incredible opportunity to expand the pathway into the Music Academy if we extend the age range down to age 14. To extend that down when they're making such pivotal decisions for themselves is going to be transformative."
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday