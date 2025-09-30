Prestigious music school in Santa Barbara welcomings younger students

The Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara trains the classical musicians of tomorrow.

"Currently, we're serving ages 18 to 34 who are pre-professionals," explained Shauna Quill, the Academy’s President and CEO. "They leave us, they get their first job in a major orchestra right after or at an opera company."

Next summer, the academy will offer a new program for high school students, aged 14 to 18.

"The Music Academy has been doing this for 78 years with students and fellows 18 to 34," said Quill. "There's an incredible opportunity to expand the pathway into the Music Academy if we extend the age range down to age 14. To extend that down when they're making such pivotal decisions for themselves is going to be transformative."