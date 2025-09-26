2025
California Coast News

Ventura County firefighters stop bruish fire north of Simi Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 26, 2025 at 1:11 PM PDT
A helicopter makes a water drop on a brush fire north of Simi Valley Thursday night. It burned 13 acres of land.
Ventura County Fire Department
A helicopter makes a water drop on a brush fire north of Simi Valley Thursday night. It burned 13 acres of land.

Blaze was reported to have burned 66 acres Thursday night, but Friday morning mapping downsized the number to 13 acres.

Ventura County firefighters spent the day Friday mopping up a brush fire in the hills north of Simi Valley which initially caused concern for hundreds of area residents.

The blaze broke out just after 6 Thursday night northeast of Erringer Road. It put up a huge plume of smoke, with flames visible in much of Simi Valley as it burned across some ridgelines.

But, the fire never threatened any homes. More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze, stopping its growth in about two hours.

The acreage burned was estimated at 66 acres Thursday night, but after it was mapped during daylight hours Friday, the total was reduced to 13 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco