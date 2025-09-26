Ventura County firefighters stop bruish fire north of Simi Valley

Ventura County firefighters spent the day Friday mopping up a brush fire in the hills north of Simi Valley which initially caused concern for hundreds of area residents.

The blaze broke out just after 6 Thursday night northeast of Erringer Road. It put up a huge plume of smoke, with flames visible in much of Simi Valley as it burned across some ridgelines.

But, the fire never threatened any homes. More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze, stopping its growth in about two hours.

The acreage burned was estimated at 66 acres Thursday night, but after it was mapped during daylight hours Friday, the total was reduced to 13 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.