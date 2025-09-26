Around a hundred new EV chargers have been installed at a Thousand Oaks university campus.

Grants from Southern California Edison paid for the new chargers at Cal Lutheran University's Thousand Oaks campus, which, according to Sam Thomas, who teaches environmental studies at the college, are a step towards giving people access to clean power.

"We have about 100 new chargers online. We've made a big commitment to making sure that people have access to clean power," said Thomas.

He added that the new chargers boost the charging infrastructure in the Conejo Valley.

"If you just look at the charging infrastructure in Thousand Oaks itself, there's really nothing like this," he explained. "So it becomes not just a campus resource for students, faculty, and staff, but it also becomes a community resource for people who live in the neighborhood or who are driving through."

Editor's note: California Lutheran University holds the license of KCLU Radio.