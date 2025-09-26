2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Around a hundred new EV chargers have been installed at a Thousand Oaks university campus.

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:07 AM PDT
Around a hundred new EV chargers have been installed at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Around a hundred new EV chargers have been installed at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks

It’s a big step towards providing the infrastructure for electric vehicles in the Conejo Valley.

Grants from Southern California Edison paid for the new chargers at Cal Lutheran University's Thousand Oaks campus, which, according to Sam Thomas, who teaches environmental studies at the college, are a step towards giving people access to clean power.

"We have about 100 new chargers online. We've made a big commitment to making sure that people have access to clean power," said Thomas.

He added that the new chargers boost the charging infrastructure in the Conejo Valley.

"If you just look at the charging infrastructure in Thousand Oaks itself, there's really nothing like this," he explained. "So it becomes not just a campus resource for students, faculty, and staff, but it also becomes a community resource for people who live in the neighborhood or who are driving through."

Editor's note: California Lutheran University holds the license of KCLU Radio.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday