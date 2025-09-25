New online tool helps community track rebuilding progress from Ventura County's Mountain Fire

It’s been ten months since the Mountain Fire roared through parts of Ventura County, destroying or damaging 370 structures.

Ventura County has created a new online tool, the Mountain Fire Rebuild Permitting Dashboard, to help the community track rebuilding progress.

It indicates that as of Tuesday, 41 rebuilding applications have been received. The dashboard shows the status of applications by the numbers.

The big number at this point is 12. That’s the number of projects that have gone through the entire process and have been issued building permits.

County officials say they have streamlined the rebuilding process, with staff members specifically assigned to provide guidance and answer questions.

The Mountain Fire started on November 6, 2024. Winds topping 80 miles an hour quickly blew it out of control, burning 19,000 acres of land. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.