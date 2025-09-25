2025
How about a way to experience all the excitement of surfing, but without getting wet?

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 25, 2025 at 3:15 AM PDT
The fifth annual Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival is taking place on September 26th and 27th at the historic Lobero Theatre.
Sebastian Staines
/
Unsplash
As film festivals goes, it’s true to say this one is making waves.

"You see these incredible images of these people riding waves that are like mountains," said Matthew Wesson, one of the organizers of Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival.

There’s a variety of films being shown including one about the large swell in Ventura in December 2023 which reached about 20 ft.

"Mostly documentaries or they highlight like a singular event. There's a film by a local filmmaker. It's called 17 at 20. And it was the big swell we had a few years ago where there was flooding in Ventura and it was a documenting like a particular day," said Wesson.

For more information about the films and the festival, and to buy tickets visit: www.santabarbarasurffilmfestival.com
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday