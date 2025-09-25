How about a way to experience all the excitement of surfing, but without getting wet?

As film festivals goes, it’s true to say this one is making waves.

"You see these incredible images of these people riding waves that are like mountains," said Matthew Wesson, one of the organizers of Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival.

There’s a variety of films being shown including one about the large swell in Ventura in December 2023 which reached about 20 ft.

"Mostly documentaries or they highlight like a singular event. There's a film by a local filmmaker. It's called 17 at 20. And it was the big swell we had a few years ago where there was flooding in Ventura and it was a documenting like a particular day," said Wesson.

For more information about the films and the festival, and to buy tickets visit: www.santabarbarasurffilmfestival.com