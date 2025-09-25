Ventura County firefighters are battling a brush fire burning in the hills north of Simi Valley.

The blaze was reported just after 6 p.m., off of Swift Fox Court. That's in the foothills northeast of Erringer Road.

As of 6:45, about seven acres of brush has burned. No homes are reported to be immediately threatened. The fire is burning in light fuel, with little wind. About 70 firefighters are on scene, but they are hampered by rugged terrain in the area.

Smoke and flames from the fire are visible in parts of the Simi Valley area.