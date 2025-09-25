2025
California Coast News

Brush fire burning in the hills north of Simi Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 25, 2025 at 6:49 PM PDT
A brush fire is burning in the hills north of Simi Valley Thursday night.
ALERT Camera Network
A brush fire is burning in the hills north of Simi Valley Thursday night.

Blaze burrning off of Swift Fox Court, northeast of Erringer Road.

Ventura County firefighters are battling a brush fire burning in the hills north of Simi Valley.

The blaze was reported just after 6 p.m., off of Swift Fox Court. That's in the foothills northeast of Erringer Road.

As of 6:45, about seven acres of brush has burned. No homes are reported to be immediately threatened. The fire is burning in light fuel, with little wind. About 70 firefighters are on scene, but they are hampered by rugged terrain in the area.

Smoke and flames from the fire are visible in parts of the Simi Valley area.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
