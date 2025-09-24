A hand up: Spotlight on fall prevention

For anyone who has had a parent or grandparent experience a fall, you’ll know it can have a devastating effect.

"Falls are the leading cause of injury-related deaths for adults 65 and over," said Megan Yessner, from Ventura County Fire Department. "Locally, one in three Ventura County seniors falls each year, and every hour an older Californian dies from a fall."

The Ventura County Fire Department has organized a forum to learn how to avoid life-changing falls for older adults.

"You definitely can't predict when a fall is going to happen, but there's a few things you can do, especially in your home, to help prevent them like keeping walkways free of clutter, being very careful when you're getting up out of a seated position," said Yessner.