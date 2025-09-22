Fire at Oxnard elementary school shuts down classes

On Monday afternoon, firefighters were still working on hot spots at Rose Avenue Elementary School in Oxnard after responding to a fire around 3:15 a.m.

"We have a series of hot spots that are still active," Battalion Chief John Albin from Oxnard Fire Department told KCLU.

The fire was in the school's unused cafeteria building, which was scheduled for demolition.

"Crews worked very hard to contain the fire to the cafeteria," said Albin. "We're working with the contractor that's already on site to try to get this situation fully extinguished so that they can go on with their work after we've finished our investigation."

The cause of the fire is unknown. Students are expected to return to the school on Tuesday.