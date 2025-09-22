2025
Fire at Oxnard elementary school shuts down classes

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 22, 2025 at 4:17 PM PDT
Firefighters stand on a building's roof, and water is draining past firehoses. A sign on the building reads 'Rose Avenue Elementary School.'
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A large fire broke out early Monday morning at Rose Avenue Elementary School in Oxnard, seen in this photo taken on September 22, 2025.

The large fire at Rose Avenue Elementary School started early Monday morning.

On Monday afternoon, firefighters were still working on hot spots at Rose Avenue Elementary School in Oxnard after responding to a fire around 3:15 a.m.

"We have a series of hot spots that are still active," Battalion Chief John Albin from Oxnard Fire Department told KCLU.

The fire was in the school's unused cafeteria building, which was scheduled for demolition.

"Crews worked very hard to contain the fire to the cafeteria," said Albin. "We're working with the contractor that's already on site to try to get this situation fully extinguished so that they can go on with their work after we've finished our investigation."

The cause of the fire is unknown. Students are expected to return to the school on Tuesday.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
