'Peeping Tom' charged with spying on multiple women as they tried on clothing in Ventura County

The Target fitting room is a familiar place where clothing is discarded, and we expect privacy.

Not so for the victims of a Peeping Tom who is suspected of filming at least eight women without their knowledge, at the store's Thousand Oaks location.

In June, a woman reported noticing a cell phone camera hanging over the wall and into the fitting room where she was trying on clothing.

Video surveillance identified the suspect as Thousand Oaks resident Jack Crawford. When Crawford’s phone was checked, it showed he had visited the Teller Road Target store three times in May and June and had video-recorded eight unknown female victims while they were changing in the fitting rooms.

Crawford has been charged with eight counts of invasion of privacy.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage people to come forward if they have any information by contacting Detective Nicole Adrianzen at 805-494- 8229 or Nicole.adrianzen@venturacounty.gov .

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).