'Peeping Tom' charged with spying on multiple women as they tried on clothing in Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 19, 2025 at 3:35 PM PDT
A man suspected of spying on women in the fitting rooms of a Target store in Thousand Oaks has been charged with eight counts of invasion of privacy.

The Target fitting room is a familiar place where clothing is discarded, and we expect privacy.

Not so for the victims of a Peeping Tom who is suspected of filming at least eight women without their knowledge, at the store's Thousand Oaks location.

In June, a woman reported noticing a cell phone camera hanging over the wall and into the fitting room where she was trying on clothing.

Video surveillance identified the suspect as Thousand Oaks resident Jack Crawford. When Crawford’s phone was checked, it showed he had visited the Teller Road Target store three times in May and June and had video-recorded eight unknown female victims while they were changing in the fitting rooms.

Crawford has been charged with eight counts of invasion of privacy.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage people to come forward if they have any information by contacting Detective Nicole Adrianzen at 805-494- 8229 or Nicole.adrianzen@venturacounty.gov.

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
