Coming up roses! Float for New Year parade created by Central Coast students

It’s the annual New Year’s Day celebration featuring floral-decorated floats and in San Luis Obispo, it may only be September but preparations for a Rose Parade float designed by Cal Poly students are in full swing.

"The theme for this year is magic and teamwork and we're a super huge team combining with Cal Poly Pomona and Cal Poly San Los Obispo and since we work with the different aspects of nature and the different aspects of the mechanisms how like nature and technology can come together in a really fun amazing way," explained Aubrey Goings, a 4th year architecture student and President of the Float Association.

Goings revealed the float’s theme combines nature and technology and they have set about creating a 40-foot robot lying on the rainforest floor and placing individual flower petals to decorate a macaw moving 25 feet in the air.

"Especially in architecture, we're learning about how to be more green, where you gather like energy and resources from the world around you. So it's really speaking to what we learn here at the California State University," she said.

Students from Cal Poly SLO and Cal Poly Pomona team up for the highly anticipated float.