Watch out for Aebleskivers and Vikings in the Santa Ynez Valley

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Danish Days Festival returns to Solvang from Friday through Sunday (pictured in 2024)
Rick Ineman
Danish Days Festival returns to Solvang this weekend.

The city of Solvang showcases its connections to Denmark every day of the year but this weekend, hosts a three-day festival which puts its Danish heritage front and center.

"Solving has been established since 1911 from Danish immigrants that came over from Denmark. It does look like a little fairy tale city, I would say, you'd think you'd stepped back in time," said Thomas Birkholm, one of the organizers of the event.

Birkin says the Danish Days festival is a place to enjoy the food, drink and culture from Denmark.

"In the middle of Copenhagen Street and downtown Solvang, we make Abelskivers, which are little kind of round Danish pancakes with powdered sugar and raspberry jam. And those are very popular with a Danish sausage as well," said Birkholm.

The three day Danish Days Festival runs September 19-21 in Solvang.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
