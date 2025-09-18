Watch out for Aebleskivers and Vikings in the Santa Ynez Valley

The city of Solvang showcases its connections to Denmark every day of the year but this weekend, hosts a three-day festival which puts its Danish heritage front and center.

"Solving has been established since 1911 from Danish immigrants that came over from Denmark. It does look like a little fairy tale city, I would say, you'd think you'd stepped back in time," said Thomas Birkholm, one of the organizers of the event.

Birkin says the Danish Days festival is a place to enjoy the food, drink and culture from Denmark.

"In the middle of Copenhagen Street and downtown Solvang, we make Abelskivers, which are little kind of round Danish pancakes with powdered sugar and raspberry jam. And those are very popular with a Danish sausage as well," said Birkholm.

The three day Danish Days Festival runs September 19-21 in Solvang.