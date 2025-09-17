From Amelia Earhart to Bessie Coleman, Central Coast event celebrates our female aviators

The sky is the limit – literally – is the message for aspiring young aviators in San Luis Obispo County, in celebrating the achievements of female aviators.

"Bessie Coleman was the first African-American pilot. Amelia Earhart did her brave mission. And there's even women astronauts who I think are really inspirational, showing kids of all ages that it's possible and that it is not just something for the elite few," said Courtney Pene, from SLO County Airport.

The inaugural Girls In Aviation Day is for all, said Pene, and the event is a way to explore career paths in the industry.

"It's open to everyone from ages three and up. And the intent is really to get people excited and enthused about aviation and aerospace."

The Girls In Aviation Day takes place at Oceano Airport, 561 Air Park Drive, Oceano, from 11am – 2pm on Saturday. It’s free.