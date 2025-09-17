2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

From Amelia Earhart to Bessie Coleman, Central Coast event celebrates our female aviators

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
The event highlights the achievements of women in the aviation industry
Jo Salter
The event highlights the achievements of women in the aviation industry

The event in San Luis Obispo is aimed at inspiring the next generation of aviators.

The sky is the limit – literally – is the message for aspiring young aviators in San Luis Obispo County, in celebrating the achievements of female aviators.

"Bessie Coleman was the first African-American pilot. Amelia Earhart did her brave mission. And there's even women astronauts who I think are really inspirational, showing kids of all ages that it's possible and that it is not just something for the elite few," said Courtney Pene, from SLO County Airport.

The inaugural Girls In Aviation Day is for all, said Pene, and the event is a way to explore career paths in the industry.

"It's open to everyone from ages three and up. And the intent is really to get people excited and enthused about aviation and aerospace."

The Girls In Aviation Day takes place at Oceano Airport, 561 Air Park Drive, Oceano, from 11am – 2pm on Saturday. It’s free.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday