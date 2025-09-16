Free screenings for prostate cancer in an underserved part of Santa Barbara County

It’s the second most common cancer in men, and thousands of men die from prostate cancer every year.

"Most men with prostate cancer are asymptomatic from it, explained Dr. Sam Kieley, Urologist at Dignity Health Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

When detected early, prostate cancer is highly treatable, said Kieley.

"With any cancer, early detection is key to guiding our treatment and diagnosis, and ultimately, the best outcomes come when we diagnose early and are able to guide treatment based on that," he said.

"The screening seems scary, but realistically, it's a very minimally invasive option to offer improved survival, and that's why we recommend screening for guys in our population," said Kieley.

Dignity Health Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria is offering Free Prostate Cancer Screenings on September 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. for men without health insurance who are between the ages of 45 and 70.

Participants must have a reservation in advance because spaces are limited. Call 805-219-4673 to reserve a space.