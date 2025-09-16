2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Free screenings for prostate cancer in an underserved part of Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 16, 2025 at 9:44 AM PDT
Free prostate cancer screenings are taking place in Santa Maria on Sept 27
Dignity Health
Free prostate cancer screenings are taking place in Santa Maria on September 27.

It’s a diagnosis that one in eight men will face in their lifetime.

It’s the second most common cancer in men, and thousands of men die from prostate cancer every year.

"Most men with prostate cancer are asymptomatic from it, explained Dr. Sam Kieley, Urologist at Dignity Health Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

When detected early, prostate cancer is highly treatable, said Kieley.

"With any cancer, early detection is key to guiding our treatment and diagnosis, and ultimately, the best outcomes come when we diagnose early and are able to guide treatment based on that," he said.

"The screening seems scary, but realistically, it's a very minimally invasive option to offer improved survival, and that's why we recommend screening for guys in our population," said Kieley.

Dignity Health Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria is offering Free Prostate Cancer Screenings on September 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. for men without health insurance who are between the ages of 45 and 70.

Participants must have a reservation in advance because spaces are limited. Call 805-219-4673 to reserve a space.

Mission Hope Cancer Center is at 1325 Church Street in Santa Maria. Its website includes more information and screening guidelines.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday