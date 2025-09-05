2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Free smoke alarms are being installed for families in Oxnard who are vulnerable to a home fire

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT
Free smoke alarms are being provided to local families vulnerable to a home fire in Oxnard
American Red Cross
Free smoke alarms are being provided to local families vulnerable to a home fire in Oxnard

They can save lives in the event of a home fire.

When it comes to a fire in the home, a smoke alarm can buy life saving seconds.

"About seven people die in their homes every day because of fires, and most of the time it's because they don't have a smoke detector," said Dave Wagner from the American Red Cross.

The organization has teamed up with the Oxnard Fire Department and others to install free smoke alarms to those in need in the city.

"In addition to installing smoke alarms, we help them with a home fire escape plan because we know when that smoke detector goes off that you have about two minutes to get out. So we want people to practice with their families, including their pets, ways to get out of their home," Wagner told KCLU.

The Sound The Alarm event in Oxnard starts Sunday September 7 at 8.30 a.m. from Oxnard PAL Southwinds (300 W. Clara Street, Oxnard, CA 93033). Smoke alarm installations at area homes to follow until 1:30 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation by visiting SoundTheAlarm.org/CCR.
 
Sign up to volunteer by visiting SoundTheAlarm.org/CCR. No prior experience is needed; training will be provided at the Sound the Alarm event. Volunteers under 18 require parental consent. 
 
All services are free and available for people in need. Donate at SoundTheAlarm.org/CCR.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday