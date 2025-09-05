Free smoke alarms are being installed for families in Oxnard who are vulnerable to a home fire

When it comes to a fire in the home, a smoke alarm can buy life saving seconds.

"About seven people die in their homes every day because of fires, and most of the time it's because they don't have a smoke detector," said Dave Wagner from the American Red Cross.

The organization has teamed up with the Oxnard Fire Department and others to install free smoke alarms to those in need in the city.

"In addition to installing smoke alarms, we help them with a home fire escape plan because we know when that smoke detector goes off that you have about two minutes to get out. So we want people to practice with their families, including their pets, ways to get out of their home," Wagner told KCLU.

The Sound The Alarm event in Oxnard starts Sunday September 7 at 8.30 a.m. from Oxnard PAL Southwinds (300 W. Clara Street, Oxnard, CA 93033). Smoke alarm installations at area homes to follow until 1:30 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation by visiting SoundTheAlarm.org/CCR.



Sign up to volunteer by visiting SoundTheAlarm.org/CCR. No prior experience is needed; training will be provided at the Sound the Alarm event. Volunteers under 18 require parental consent.



All services are free and available for people in need. Donate at SoundTheAlarm.org/CCR.