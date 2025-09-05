Brush fire burning in northeastern Ventura County

Firefighters are battling a brush fire in northeastern Ventura County.

The blaze began at around 12:45 Friday afternoon, in the hills northeast of Yosemite Avenue, in Simi Valley.

No homes are reported to be threatened. As of 2 p.m. Friday, it burned about 20 acres of brush, with the potential to grow to about 100 acres.

About 100 Ventura County firefighters aided by air tankers and helicopters are fighting the fire.