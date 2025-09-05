2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Brush fire burning in northeastern Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 5, 2025 at 2:00 PM PDT
A brush fire was burning in the hills northeast of Simi Valley Friday afternoon.
ALERT Camera Network
A brush fire was burning in the hills northeast of Simi Valley Friday afternoon.

No homes reported to be threatened by blaze northeast of Simi Valley.

Firefighters are battling a brush fire in northeastern Ventura County.

The blaze began at around 12:45 Friday afternoon, in the hills northeast of Yosemite Avenue, in Simi Valley.

No homes are reported to be threatened. As of 2 p.m. Friday, it burned about 20 acres of brush, with the potential to grow to about 100 acres.

About 100 Ventura County firefighters aided by air tankers and helicopters are fighting the fire.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsbrush fire threatsimi valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco