A Santa Barbara County non-profit are offering access to free diapers and wipes for families in need

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 5, 2025 at 9:17 AM PDT
Diaper drives are being held in Santa Barbara County
Laura Ohlman
/
Unsplash
Diaper drives are being held in Santa Barbara County

Did you know that over half of families in this country struggle to afford diapers for their children?

A newborn baby uses around 60-100 diapers a week – and they aren’t cheap.

One in two children suffer from low access to diapers, they need diapers and they're very expensive," said Lori Goodman, the CEO of LEAP who run Santa Barbara’s only registered diaper bank, which helps local families in need access free diapers and wipes.

"Our social safety net has some giant holes in it. And right now, those holes are getting bigger and bigger. Diapers are not covered by any kind of public benefit. They're not covered Medi-Cal. They're covered by food stamps. We want to wrap our arms around families and make them feel that support," said Goodman.

LEAP will be collecting donations at these sites throughout September, with diapers distributed directly to families through the LEAP Diaper Bank:
·       Old Town Coffee, Goleta
5877 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117
·       Deckers Brand Showcase
6601 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117
·       RiseUp Fitness (September 13-21)
7127 Hollister Ave Suite 110, Goleta, CA 93117
2273 Las Positas Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
·       Trinity Church of the Nazarene
500 E North Ave, Lompoc, CA 93436

For more information about LEAP’s Diaper Bank, hosting a diaper drive, or supporting the program, email info@leapcentralcoast.org.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
