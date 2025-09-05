A Santa Barbara County non-profit are offering access to free diapers and wipes for families in need

A newborn baby uses around 60-100 diapers a week – and they aren’t cheap.

One in two children suffer from low access to diapers, they need diapers and they're very expensive," said Lori Goodman, the CEO of LEAP who run Santa Barbara’s only registered diaper bank, which helps local families in need access free diapers and wipes.

"Our social safety net has some giant holes in it. And right now, those holes are getting bigger and bigger. Diapers are not covered by any kind of public benefit. They're not covered Medi-Cal. They're covered by food stamps. We want to wrap our arms around families and make them feel that support," said Goodman.

LEAP will be collecting donations at these sites throughout September, with diapers distributed directly to families through the LEAP Diaper Bank:

· Old Town Coffee, Goleta

5877 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

· Deckers Brand Showcase

6601 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

· RiseUp Fitness (September 13-21)

7127 Hollister Ave Suite 110, Goleta, CA 93117

2273 Las Positas Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

· Trinity Church of the Nazarene

500 E North Ave, Lompoc, CA 93436

For more information about LEAP’s Diaper Bank, hosting a diaper drive, or supporting the program, email info@leapcentralcoast.org.