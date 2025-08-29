Sky show! Friday night rocket launch set for Central Coast

If you’re out Friday night, you might see a rocket launch from the Central Coast.

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:08 p.m. The payload is 24 small communications satellites. With clear skies in much of the region, the flight could be visible throughout most of the Tri-Counties.

It would be the 15th flight for the reusable first stage booster. Plans call for the booster to land on a barge off the West Coast.

The two dozen Starlink satellites would join a network of more than 8000 of the satellites in orbit. They provide internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.