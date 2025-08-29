2025
California Coast News

Sky show! Friday night rocket launch set for Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 29, 2025 at 12:21 PM PDT
The view of the Central and South Coasts from a SpaceX rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX is set to launch 24 communications satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

If you’re out Friday night, you might see a rocket launch from the Central Coast.

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:08 p.m. The payload is 24 small communications satellites. With clear skies in much of the region, the flight could be visible throughout most of the Tri-Counties.

It would be the 15th flight for the reusable first stage booster. Plans call for the booster to land on a barge off the West Coast.

The two dozen Starlink satellites would join a network of more than 8000 of the satellites in orbit. They provide internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsspaceXlompocfalcon 9
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco