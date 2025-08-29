Sky show! Friday night rocket launch set for Central Coast
SpaceX is set to launch 24 communications satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
If you’re out Friday night, you might see a rocket launch from the Central Coast.
SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:08 p.m. The payload is 24 small communications satellites. With clear skies in much of the region, the flight could be visible throughout most of the Tri-Counties.
It would be the 15th flight for the reusable first stage booster. Plans call for the booster to land on a barge off the West Coast.
The two dozen Starlink satellites would join a network of more than 8000 of the satellites in orbit. They provide internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.