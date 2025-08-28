One of the most important sites for migrating monarch butterflies is gearing up to welcome them back

Drought and storms have impacted the trees that the monarchs rely on.

"The monarchs come here really to rest during the winter, so they're looking for areas along the coast that are protected from winter storms," explained George Thomson, the Parks and Open Space Manager for the City of Goleta.

Volunteers are stepping up to help restore the habit by planting hundreds of trees and native plants to create the shelter the monarchs need to survive.

"What we're trying to do is create the microclimate environment. So the right amount of shade and the right amount of wind that monarchs will thrive in during the winter months, they're putting in some large eucalyptus. After they grow bigger, they'll be a core part of the monarch butterfly habitat area," said Thomson.

The first volunteer day is Saturday starting at 9am, no experience is necessary.

