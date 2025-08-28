2025
One of the most important sites for migrating monarch butterflies is gearing up to welcome them back

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Volunteers are being sought to help plants hundreds of trees and native plants to create shelter for overwintering monarchs in Goleta

Migrating Western Monarch Butterflies come to feed and shelter at Ellwood Mesa in Goleta over the winter but the habitat needs some restoration.

Drought and storms have impacted the trees that the monarchs rely on.

"The monarchs come here really to rest during the winter, so they're looking for areas along the coast that are protected from winter storms," explained George Thomson, the Parks and Open Space Manager for the City of Goleta.

Volunteers are stepping up to help restore the habit by planting hundreds of trees and native plants to create the shelter the monarchs need to survive.

"What we're trying to do is create the microclimate environment. So the right amount of shade and the right amount of wind that monarchs will thrive in during the winter months, they're putting in some large eucalyptus. After they grow bigger, they'll be a core part of the monarch butterfly habitat area," said Thomson.

The first volunteer day is Saturday starting at 9am, no experience is necessary.

More details are here and you can sign up here.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday