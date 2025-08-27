2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Construction officially started on a new multi-million dollar project in Ventura

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 27, 2025 at 6:15 AM PDT
Construction officially began on a $51 million infrastructure project in Ventura on Tuesday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Construction officially began on a $51 million infrastructure project in Ventura on Tuesday

It's aimed at improving regional traffic circulation, enhancing public safety, and reducing flood risk along the Santa Clara River.

It’s a major infrastructure investment to the tune of $51 million dollars, which will extend Olivas Park Drive as well as constructing about 5,400 feet of new levees and floodwall.

"It's a project that has been on the list for decades, I'm sad to say, but happy that it's finally reached this point," said Ventura Mayor Dr Jeanette Sanchez-Palacios.

The construction includes the building of a new road and flood levees
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The construction includes the building of a new road and flood levees

Sanchez-Palacios said the project will open new opportunities for economic growth in East Ventura.

"It will allow our residents to have yet another arterial access, and with the possibility of expanding what we see here, this land, we're very hopeful that that opportunity of expansion will allow us to reap benefits that our community needs so that we can provide services that they want, we can see a growth in revenue, and so we're just really, really excited," she said.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday