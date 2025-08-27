Construction officially started on a new multi-million dollar project in Ventura

It’s a major infrastructure investment to the tune of $51 million dollars, which will extend Olivas Park Drive as well as constructing about 5,400 feet of new levees and floodwall.

"It's a project that has been on the list for decades, I'm sad to say, but happy that it's finally reached this point," said Ventura Mayor Dr Jeanette Sanchez-Palacios.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The construction includes the building of a new road and flood levees

Sanchez-Palacios said the project will open new opportunities for economic growth in East Ventura.

"It will allow our residents to have yet another arterial access, and with the possibility of expanding what we see here, this land, we're very hopeful that that opportunity of expansion will allow us to reap benefits that our community needs so that we can provide services that they want, we can see a growth in revenue, and so we're just really, really excited," she said.