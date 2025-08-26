Increase in fraudulent phone calls where scammers pose as officials

Scammers pose as officials in an attempt to pressure victims into paying money – and they can be very convincing.

"They're ever changing," said Raquel Zick, from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

"So, we've seen them in the past where it was, 'hey, you didn't show up for jury duty, and so you have to send money to clear up your warrant'. We've seen the ones where it's, 'hey your grandchild got arrested in Mexico and you need to send them money.'"

She advised anyone receiving such a call to hang up and call the Sheriff's Office to check whether it’s legitimate.

"The scammers will try to keep you on the phone until you send the money. If something sounds fishy on the phone, we want to encourage you to hang up on that person and then call the sheriff's office."

There is also a reminder to share the warning with family, friends and neighbors, especially seniors who are often targeted.