2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Increase in fraudulent phone calls where scammers pose as officials

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Phone scams are on the rise
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Phone scams are on the rise

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office want you to know what to do if it happens to you.

Scammers pose as officials in an attempt to pressure victims into paying money – and they can be very convincing.

"They're ever changing," said Raquel Zick, from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

"So, we've seen them in the past where it was, 'hey, you didn't show up for jury duty, and so you have to send money to clear up your warrant'. We've seen the ones where it's, 'hey your grandchild got arrested in Mexico and you need to send them money.'"

She advised anyone receiving such a call to hang up and call the Sheriff's Office to check whether it’s legitimate.

"The scammers will try to keep you on the phone until you send the money. If something sounds fishy on the phone, we want to encourage you to hang up on that person and then call the sheriff's office."

There is also a reminder to share the warning with family, friends and neighbors, especially seniors who are often targeted.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday