Is there an uptick in hate crimes in Ventura?

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 22, 2025 at 2:21 PM PDT
A senior prosecutor in Ventura County says they are seeing an uptick in graffiti hate crime
Amelia Ailema
/
Unsplash
A senior prosecutor in Ventura County says they are seeing an uptick in graffiti hate crime

Prosecutors told KCLU they have seen a recent increase. It comes as a Ventura man pled guilty to hate crimes involving swastikas on public and private property.

32-year-old John Williams of Ventura spray painted swastikas on multiple businesses and private property in the city, in March this year.

Prosecutor Hayley Moyer, who is a Senior Deputy District Attorney at the Ventura County District Attorney’s office, said they’re seeing an uptick in hate crimes like this.

"We are seeing a bit of an increase when it comes to swastika specifically," Moyer told KCLU.

Williams pled guilty on Friday to six felony counts and three misdemeanors in connection with vandalism involving swastikas on public and private property.

Moyer stressed the severity of the impact of his actions and similar actions, on the community.

"Symbols of hate like the Swastika are simply not just pieces of our history, pieces of our past that stay in the past, but they are dangerous reminders of that violence and intolerance. Not only are we protecting those people that these symbols target against, but we're protecting the entire community," she said.

Williams will be sentenced on September 17th, his expected sentence is 5 years and four months in State Prison.
