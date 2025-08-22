Crews continue mopup of 131,000+ acre Central Coast wildfire

It's dropped but the headlines, but more than 2,000 people are still working to get control of a Central Coast wildfire that's burned more than 131,000 acres of land.

The Gifford Fire started August 1 about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria. It quickly spread in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, closing Highway 166 for nearly two weeks.

Containment has remained at 95% for the last few days.

The fire burned in some remote rural areas, but it did force some evacuations. Most evacuation orders have been lifted, but about 50 peopled are still impacted. Five structures have been destroyed.