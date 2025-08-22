2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Crews continue mopup of 131,000+ acre Central Coast wildfire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 22, 2025 at 12:23 PM PDT
A section of the Los Padres national Forest burned by the Gifford Fire.
USFS
A section of the Los Padres national Forest burned by the Gifford Fire.

Firefighters have kept the blaze from growing for the last few days.

It's dropped but the headlines, but more than 2,000 people are still working to get control of a Central Coast wildfire that's burned more than 131,000 acres of land.

The Gifford Fire started August 1 about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria. It quickly spread in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, closing Highway 166 for nearly two weeks.

Containment has remained at 95% for the last few days.

The fire burned in some remote rural areas, but it did force some evacuations. Most evacuation orders have been lifted, but about 50 peopled are still impacted. Five structures have been destroyed.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newswildfirebrush fire threat
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco