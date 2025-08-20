Teen seriously injured in Central Coast shooting
Shooting happened in Lompoc Tuesday night.
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the shooting of a teenager on the Central Coast.
It happened just after 11 last night, near the intersection of East College Avenue and North G Street in Lompoc.
Police received multiple reports of gunshots being fired.
They arrived to find a 17-year-old boy lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s listed in serious condition.