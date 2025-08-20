2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Teen seriously injured in Central Coast shooting

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 20, 2025 at 11:14 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Shooting happened in Lompoc Tuesday night.

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the shooting of a teenager on the Central Coast.

It happened just after 11 last night, near the intersection of East College Avenue and North G Street in Lompoc.

Police received multiple reports of gunshots being fired.

They arrived to find a 17-year-old boy lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s listed in serious condition.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newslompocshooting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco