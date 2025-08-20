2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Multi-million dollar upgrades have been made to a number of Ventura Unified Schools

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 20, 2025 at 4:00 AM PDT
529 new security cameras have been installed across 14 of Ventura Unified School District's campuses
VUSD
529 new security cameras have been installed across 14 of Ventura Unified School District's campuses

Projects like roofing repairs, inclusive playgrounds and upgraded security have been completed over the summer.

Students returned after summer break to see some significant upgrades at Ventura Unified School District's 28 campuses, including lighting, HVAC systems and the installation of 529 new security cameras across 14 of the campuses.

"Campus safety is always an extremely high point of feedback that we receive," said Doctor Greg Bayless Assistant superintendent for educational services for Ventura Unified School District.

"These aren't surveillance cameras. These are security cameras so that we can do things like provide safety when we have a report of an unauthorized adult on campus or even after school," he said.

The upgrades are funded by measure E, and, said Bayless, modernizing the campuses supports the way students can learn and thrive at school.

"It is about learning environments, it's also about safety," he said.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday