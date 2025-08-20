Multi-million dollar upgrades have been made to a number of Ventura Unified Schools

Students returned after summer break to see some significant upgrades at Ventura Unified School District's 28 campuses, including lighting, HVAC systems and the installation of 529 new security cameras across 14 of the campuses.

"Campus safety is always an extremely high point of feedback that we receive," said Doctor Greg Bayless Assistant superintendent for educational services for Ventura Unified School District.

"These aren't surveillance cameras. These are security cameras so that we can do things like provide safety when we have a report of an unauthorized adult on campus or even after school," he said.

The upgrades are funded by measure E, and, said Bayless, modernizing the campuses supports the way students can learn and thrive at school.

"It is about learning environments, it's also about safety," he said.