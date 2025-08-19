Several day heat event starting Wednesday

Stay indoors and stay cool is the message from weather experts, who say there’s a high risk of heat illness with the above average temperatures.

"Temperatures soaring well into the 95 to 105 degree range, and this is going to be a time where everyone's going to want to be prepared to spend time in air-conditioned rooms. Make sure that you have plenty of water on hand," said Meteorologist Dr Ariel Cohen from the National Weather Service.

He says the higher temperatures will also impact closer to coastal areas than usual, and to be prepared for an elevated fire risk.

"We're looking at areas all the way through Camarillo, all the way up through San Luis Obispo. The heat is expected to extend much closer to the coast than it has for earlier heat waves this summer season, making it the most significant heat wave of the year so far," said Cohen.

The heat event looks set to peak on Thursday and Friday.