Several day heat event starting Wednesday

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 19, 2025 at 6:01 AM PDT
Immo Wegmann
/
Unsplash
A heatwave is due to start Wednesday and continue into the weekend

The hot weather will continue into the weekend

Stay indoors and stay cool is the message from weather experts, who say there’s a high risk of heat illness with the above average temperatures.

"Temperatures soaring well into the 95 to 105 degree range, and this is going to be a time where everyone's going to want to be prepared to spend time in air-conditioned rooms. Make sure that you have plenty of water on hand," said Meteorologist Dr Ariel Cohen from the National Weather Service.

He says the higher temperatures will also impact closer to coastal areas than usual, and to be prepared for an elevated fire risk.

"We're looking at areas all the way through Camarillo, all the way up through San Luis Obispo. The heat is expected to extend much closer to the coast than it has for earlier heat waves this summer season, making it the most significant heat wave of the year so far," said Cohen.

The heat event looks set to peak on Thursday and Friday.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
