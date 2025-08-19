2025
California Coast News

Santa Barbara County approves final segment of bike path from Isla Vista to Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 19, 2025 at 5:41 PM PDT
An artist's conception of the bike and pedestrian path being added to Modoc Road.
Santa Barbara County
An artist's conception of the bike and pedestrian path being added to Modoc Road.

An eight-mile trail allows bicyclists and pedestrians to safely travel from Isla Vista through Goleta to Arroyo Burro Beach and Santa Barbara.

People will soon be able to ride a bicycle or walk safely from Isla Vista to Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors approved a $6.5 million contract to complete an eight-mile-long dedicated path between the communities.

The project will add a path along Modoc Road with separated lanes for bicyclists and pedestrians.

People can travel on the path from Isla Vista to Arroyo Burro Beach and the City of Santa Barbara. There’s no official start date for the project, which is expected to take about four months to complete.
