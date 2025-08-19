Santa Barbara County approves final segment of bike path from Isla Vista to Santa Barbara

People will soon be able to ride a bicycle or walk safely from Isla Vista to Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors approved a $6.5 million contract to complete an eight-mile-long dedicated path between the communities.

The project will add a path along Modoc Road with separated lanes for bicyclists and pedestrians.

People can travel on the path from Isla Vista to Arroyo Burro Beach and the City of Santa Barbara. There’s no official start date for the project, which is expected to take about four months to complete.