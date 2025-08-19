Project to revitalize Central Coast high school stadium gets big financial boost

A project to revitalize a Central Coast high school sports complex has received a major financial boost.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians pledged $500,000 in the form of a matching grant towards the Cabrillo High School Stadium Improvement Project.

The $8 million project calls for adding a synthetic turf athletic field, and an all-weather, seven lane track.

During the last six decades, Cabrillo High School has only played two varsity high school games on campus. It plays its home games at Lompoc High School. The marching band practices in a parking lot.

The Lompoc Unified School District has put up $4 million of the estimated $8 million cost of the project. If people in the community donate another $500,000, the matching $500,000 Chumash contribution will get the total up to $5 million dollars.