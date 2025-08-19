Firefighters nearing full containment of major Central Coast wildfire

Mopup work continues on the131,000 acre plus wildfire that's been burning on the Central Coast for weeks.

As of 11:30 Tuesday, containment is up to 95% on the Gifford Fire in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. It started off of Highway 166 August 1 about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria.

Most evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted, and some fire crews are being sent home. But, with a heat wave predicted for inland areas Thursday and Friday, crews are concerned about the potential for flareups. Temperatures in the fire zone are expected to top 100 degrees.

The U.S. Forest Service says as a result of the fire damage to the Los Padres National Forest, and remediation work which needs to be done, some ranger districts will be affected by closures. The Santa Lucia Ranger District will be closed to the public through February. Parts of the Mt. Pinos Ranger District will also be closed for the next six months.

Five structures were destroyed by the blaze. The cause is still under investigation.