Look to the skies this weekend in Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 13, 2025 at 6:01 AM PDT
Wings Over Camarillo Air Show returns Saturday and Sunday

Two-day air show returns to Camarillo for the first time since the community was impacted by the devastating Mountain wildfire.

It’s an annual aviation fixture but this year, the Wings Over Camarillo Air Show is honoring the community responders who came to the aid of residents during the Mountain Wildfire, which destroyed and damaged hundreds of buildings last November.

"It's [honoring] more than just the guys that were on the hose lines. It's also all the administrative staff and other that supported that monumental effort to put that fire out," said Bob Trimborn, the Director of Operations for Wings Over Camarillo.

The show is not just for aviation enthusiasts, said Trimborn.

"This event celebrates aviation and science, technology, engineering, and math. We also have 150 classic cars that are going to be on display both days," he said.

The Wings Over Camarillo Air Show runs from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
