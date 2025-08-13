Look to the skies this weekend in Ventura County

It’s an annual aviation fixture but this year, the Wings Over Camarillo Air Show is honoring the community responders who came to the aid of residents during the Mountain Wildfire, which destroyed and damaged hundreds of buildings last November.

"It's [honoring] more than just the guys that were on the hose lines. It's also all the administrative staff and other that supported that monumental effort to put that fire out," said Bob Trimborn, the Director of Operations for Wings Over Camarillo.

The show is not just for aviation enthusiasts, said Trimborn.

"This event celebrates aviation and science, technology, engineering, and math. We also have 150 classic cars that are going to be on display both days," he said.

The Wings Over Camarillo Air Show runs from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.