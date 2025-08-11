Firefighters now have 91% containment of major wildfire in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

Firefighters are closing in on full containment of a wildfire in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, which at one point prompted thousands of evacuations. All evacuation orders were lifted over the weekend.

Containment is now up to 91% on the Canyon Fire, which burned about 5,300 acres of brush.

The fire started Thursday afternoon just northeast of Piru. It forced the evacuation of the Lake Piru Recreation Area and some ranch homes.

The fire quickly moved into Los Angeles County, where it led to the evacuation of thousands of homes.

Firefighters stopped the flames, but not before they destroyed two homes and five outbuildings. All evacuation orders were lifted over the weekend.