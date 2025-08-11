2025
California Coast News

Firefighters now have 91% containment of major wildfire in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 11, 2025 at 10:30 AM PDT
A map of the area burned by the Canyon Fire
Ventura County Fire Department
A map of the area burned by the Canyon Fire

All evacuation orders were lifted for the Canyon Fire over the weekend.

Firefighters are closing in on full containment of a wildfire in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, which at one point prompted thousands of evacuations. All evacuation orders were lifted over the weekend.

Containment is now up to 91% on the Canyon Fire, which burned about 5,300 acres of brush.

The fire started Thursday afternoon just northeast of Piru. It forced the evacuation of the Lake Piru Recreation Area and some ranch homes.

The fire quickly moved into Los Angeles County, where it led to the evacuation of thousands of homes.

Firefighters stopped the flames, but not before they destroyed two homes and five outbuildings. All evacuation orders were lifted over the weekend.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco