Dead Sea Scrolls exhibition in Ventura County welcomes 200,000th visitor

A Ventura County exhibition featuring some of the world’s oldest known religious manuscripts has welcomed its 200,000th visitor.

The Dead Sea Scrolls exhibition opened at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley last November and will close on September 2. It’s the first time the scrolls have been in the U.S. in more than a decade.

The ancient manuscripts were discovered in caves in the West Bank over a decade-long period, beginning in 1947.

Because of their extremely delicate condition, they can only be displayed under low light conditions for a few months at a time. Curators have rotated a series of scrolls through the Reagan Library exhibition during its run.