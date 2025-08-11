2025
California Coast News

Dead Sea Scrolls exhibition in Ventura County welcomes 200,000th visitor

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 11, 2025 at 1:14 PM PDT
An ancient scroll sealed in a clear case sits on a table. A person wearing gloves stands next to the table.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the Dead Sea Scrolls is being prepared for display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. The scrolls are displayed in a controlled light and temperature environment, and after each one is displayed for three months, it will go into secured storage in total darkness for five years.

It's the first time some of the historic manuscripts have been displayed in the United States in more than a decade.

A Ventura County exhibition featuring some of the world’s oldest known religious manuscripts has welcomed its 200,000th visitor.

The Dead Sea Scrolls exhibition opened at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley last November and will close on September 2. It’s the first time the scrolls have been in the U.S. in more than a decade.

The ancient manuscripts were discovered in caves in the West Bank over a decade-long period, beginning in 1947.

Because of their extremely delicate condition, they can only be displayed under low light conditions for a few months at a time. Curators have rotated a series of scrolls through the Reagan Library exhibition during its run.
