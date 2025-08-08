Possible show in the sky: Rocket launch set for Central Coast
Launch window opens at 7:05 p.m. Satruday from Vandenberg Air Force Base
People in parts of the Tri-Counties could see a rocket launch this weekend.
SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday night. The launch window opens at 7:05 p.m.
The payload is 24 Starlink communications satellites. The reusable first stage booster is set to land on a barge off the West Coast.
While the launch could be visible throughout much of the Tri-Counties, smoke from the Gifford wildfire burning in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties could obscure it in some spots.