Possible show in the sky: Rocket launch set for Central Coast

People in parts of the Tri-Counties could see a rocket launch this weekend.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday night. The launch window opens at 7:05 p.m.

The payload is 24 Starlink communications satellites. The reusable first stage booster is set to land on a barge off the West Coast.

While the launch could be visible throughout much of the Tri-Counties, smoke from the Gifford wildfire burning in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties could obscure it in some spots.

