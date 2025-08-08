2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Possible show in the sky: Rocket launch set for Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 8, 2025 at 2:56 PM PDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Launch window opens at 7:05 p.m. Satruday from Vandenberg Air Force Base

People in parts of the Tri-Counties could see a rocket launch this weekend.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday night. The launch window opens at 7:05 p.m.

The payload is 24 Starlink communications satellites. The reusable first stage booster is set to land on a barge off the West Coast.

While the launch could be visible throughout much of the Tri-Counties, smoke from the Gifford wildfire burning in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties could obscure it in some spots.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsspaceXlompoc
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco