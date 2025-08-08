Central Coast wildfire tops the 100,000-acre burned mark

A week after starting, a massive wildfire on the Central Coast has burned more than 100,000 acres.

As of Friday afternoon, the Gifford Fire has burned 104,000 acres, with 15% containment.

The fire began on August 1 off of Highway 166, about 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria. It’s burning in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

At least 2,900 structures are considered to be at risk, but so far, there’s no word of any buildings being lost.

The fire has pushed to the northwest during the last few days, leading to a new wave of evacuation orders and watches.

Highway 166 has been closed between Santa Maria and New Cuyama for over a week. Parts of the highway suffered damage.

More than 3,400 people are now assisting with the firefight.