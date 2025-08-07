A new community space in Ventura County which has been years in the planning is a big step closer
Construction contracts were awarded at a City Council meeting last night for the new 17,000-square-foot library in Moorpark.
Despite concerns about increased costs, the library will include book collections for early childhood, children, teens, and adults.
The facility will also have multi-purpose rooms, study and work areas, and a Friends of the Library area.