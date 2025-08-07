2025
A new community space in Ventura County which has been years in the planning is a big step closer

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 7, 2025 at 2:18 PM PDT
A rendering of the new public library in Moorpark
City of Moorpark
A rendering of the new public library in Moorpark

The construction contracts for Moorpark library were agreed upon at a City Council meeting on Wednesday evening.

Construction contracts were awarded at a City Council meeting last night for the new 17,000-square-foot library in Moorpark.

Despite concerns about increased costs, the library will include book collections for early childhood, children, teens, and adults.

The facility will also have multi-purpose rooms, study and work areas, and a Friends of the Library area.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
