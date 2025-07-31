Funds set up to help families of Ventura County men who died in Reno mass shooting

Support funds have been set up for the families of two Ventura County men who died during a mass shooting in Reno which left three people dead, and three wounded.

Justin Agulia and Andrew Canepa were fatally wounded during Monday’s attack. A third man from Reno was also shot and killed. Aguila and Canepa were part of a group of people in Nevada for a bachelor party. They were at the valet area of a Reno hotel, preparing to return home when a man opened fire with a handgun.

Two other Ventura County men were among the wounded.

Police shot, and wounded the gunman. There’s still no indication of what led to the attack. The gunman apparently didn’t know any of the victims.

Gofundme accounts have been set up to help the families of the two Ventura County men who died. You can find links to the funds for Aguila and Canepa here.